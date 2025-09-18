DUSU Elections: Delhi HC Bars Students with Less Than 75 Percent Attendance

The Delhi High Court has made it clear: students falling short of the mandatory 75% attendance cannot contest Delhi University student body elections. Justice Mini Pushkarna, ruling on a petition against rejection of a nomination, held that colleges are well within their rights to strike down such candidatures.

The court stressed that the rule is not a technicality but a safeguard for discipline and seriousness. “If attendance is below 75%, the college is within its authority to reject the nomination,” Justice Pushkarna said, as reported by Live Law.

Impact on DUSU Elections

The judgment lands just as DU braces for its high-stakes student union polls for 2025–26. With voting on September 18 and counting the next day, 21 contenders are vying for the four top posts — president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. The ruling ensures that activism cannot come at the cost of academics.

Spotlight on Women Candidates

This year, women contestants have taken centre stage. From Hindu College to Bhagini Nivedita College, and notably, the Department of Buddhist Studies — which has three presidential aspirants — women are redefining the campus political landscape.

Campus Concerns Dominate Campaigns

Campaigning has revolved around core issues — hostel shortages, rising fees, women’s safety, and implementation of the NEP 2020. Traditional rivals ABVP and NSUI dominate the scene, but independents are also making their presence felt.

Why the Ruling Matters

By tightening the link between classroom commitment and campus leadership, the High Court has set a precedent: student leaders must first be students. The verdict aims to shift DU politics away from being seen solely as an ideological battleground and ground it firmly in academic responsibility.