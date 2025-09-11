Dussehra Holidays 2025: Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Dates

With the holiday season looming, students of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh can now anticipate a well-earned break. Mid-term holidays, happening over the Dussehra festivities, have been declared in these states, offering students a relaxed, much-needed break.

Karnataka School Holidays

In Karnataka, schools will remain shut on the mid-term holiday from September 20 to October 6, 2025. Government and private schools, as well as schools affiliated with the state board, CBSE, and CISCE, will remain shut during this time. Nonetheless, some Dakshina Kannada schools can resume earlier, on October 3. It is imperative that students and parents check with their respective schools regarding the holiday calendar since some schools plan to advance their breaks for Diwali and Christmas holidays. Some schools also might hold additional classes for students who are gearing up for the 2026 board exams.

Telangana School Holidays

Telangana schools will be shut from September 21 to October 3, 2025, giving students a 13-day holiday. The long holiday will provide students with enough time to celebrate Dussehra with their families.

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays

In Andhra Pradesh, the schools will remain shut between September 24 and October 2, 2025, due to Dussehra. On October 3, the classes will begin again. Although the school holiday calendar has been finalized, the junior college schedule awaits an announcement from school authorities.

With the Dussehra holidays around the corner, students can expect to have a holiday of fun with their families. Be it indulging in traditional festivities or simply a break from studies, the mid-term holidays are guaranteed to bring about some necessary rest and happiness.

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