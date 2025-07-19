DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS First List Released, Check Your Status

The University of Delhi has announced the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) seat allotment list for undergraduate admissions 2025 today, July 19, 2025, at 5 PM. Students can check their allotment status online at ugadmission.uod.ac.in using their CUET application number and password.

Key Highlights:

Event Name: DU UG CSAS Admission 1st List 2025

University Name: University of Delhi (DU)

Admission Format: Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

Level: Undergraduate (UG)

Academic Year: 2025-26

Official Website: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Courses: 79 programs across 69 colleges and departments

Important Dates:

DU First Seat Allotment List: July 19, 2025

DU UG Document Verification: July 19 to 22, 2025

Last Day of Fee Payment: July 23, 2025

Display of Vacant Seats: July 24, 2025

Window to Upgrade: July 24 to 25, 2025

How to Check DU UG CSAS Admission List 2025:

Visit the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Enter your CUET application number and password in the candidate login portal.

Click the login button to view the DU CSAS UG First Allotment List 2025.

Check your details and download the list for future reference.

Admission Process:

The University of Delhi will prepare the allotment list based on candidate preferences, seat availability, quota reservations, and CUET scores. Students who have been allotted seats must accept or freeze their allocation by July 21, 2025. Colleges will verify documents and approve admissions from July 19 to July 22, 2025.

This year, over 71,642 seats are available for undergraduate admissions across 79 programs. A total of 2,39,890 candidates have successfully submitted their preferences, with an average of 83 preferences per candidate

