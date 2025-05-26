DU Internal Assessment Marks on Samarth Portal

Delhi University (DU) has made Internal Assessment (IA) and Tutorial (TU) marks available for students on the official Samarth portal, enabling them to check and verify their semester performance online. This move aims to promote transparency and keep students well-informed about their academic progress.

Students can access their marks by logging into the Samarth portal using their credentials. If any discrepancies are found, they can raise concerns with their respective departments for resolution. This step provides students an opportunity to identify learning gaps early in the semester and take corrective measures.

The initiative is part of DU’s efforts to make internal assessments more accessible and improve communication between students and faculty regarding exam scores.

The Samarth portal, launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Education under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT), serves as a centralized digital platform for various academic and administrative functions. Many universities across India use the portal for tasks such as student admissions, exam records, and staff management.

By integrating internal marks with the Samarth platform, Delhi University hopes to streamline academic workflows, reduce delays in information sharing, and enhance the efficiency of record-keeping. This integration reflects DU’s commitment to adopting technology for better student services and smoother administrative processes.