DU CSAS 2025 Portal: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill College and Program Choices

With CUET UG 2025 results expected soon, the University of Delhi (DU) is all set to launch Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions. In this crucial stage, candidates will be required to submit their college and program preferences through the CSAS portal, which will determine their final seat allotment.

Merit Scores and Subject Criteria

To access the preference filling portal, students must log in using their CSAS credentials. The system will automatically generate and display program-specific merit scores based on CUET UG performance.

As per DU’s guidelines:

Subjects must be the same or closely related, with at least 50% syllabus overlap.

If the exact subject was not part of CUET, a similar domain or language subject is acceptable.

DU’s decision regarding subject similarity is final and binding.

Preference Filling: Key Highlights

DU is offering 79 undergraduate programmes and 186 BA combinations across 69 affiliated colleges.

Students can select multiple “Program + College” combinations as per eligibility.

The CSAS portal will feature an ‘Available Preferences’ tab, listing all valid options.

Filters are available to sort and streamline choices.

Preferences can be reordered using options like “Top,” “Bottom,” or number indicators.

Regular saving of preferences is strongly advised; only saved combinations will be considered for seat allocation and future upgrades.

The final list of saved preferences will be reflected under the ‘Selected Preferences’ tab.

Locking of Preferences

Once the deadline for Phase II closes, the last saved preferences will be auto-locked. After this point, no further changes will be allowed. All seat allocations—including subsequent rounds and upgrades—will be based strictly on this locked preference order.

Simulated Ranks Before First Round

DU will release simulated ranks on the CSAS dashboard before the first round of seat allocation. These ranks are calculated based on current preferences and merit scores to provide candidates with an estimated idea of their standing.

Simulated ranks do not guarantee a seat and are only indicative.

A final opportunity to revise preferences will be given after simulated ranks are published.

Only the saved preferences after this revision window will be used for seat allocation.

Students are advised to keep checking the official CSAS portal and Delhi University’s website for real-time updates, announcements, and deadlines related to UG admissions.