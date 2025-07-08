DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Released

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has officially released the Final Merit List for Polytechnic Admissions 2025. Candidates who have registered for admission can now check their merit status on the official website: poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

What is the Final Merit List?

The final merit list is prepared based on the candidate's performance in the qualifying examination. In case of a tie, rules mentioned in the Information Brochure are followed. It provides the relative position of candidates but does not guarantee admission to any particular course or institute.

How to Check DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025:

All registered candidates must follow these steps:

Log in using your credentials on the candidate portal.

Verify the Final Merit Status and ensure that your Merit Number is correctly displayed.

Cross-check all details: Name, Qualifying Marks, Gender, Category, Reservation, and Special Reservation claims made in the application form.

Note that any false claims found later will lead to automatic cancellation of the allotted seat/admission.

To participate in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), eligible candidates must fill and confirm the Online Option Form through their login.

CAP Round 1 Schedule:

Online Option Form Submission & Confirmation: July 8 to July 10, 2025

Provisional Allotment Result (CAP Round 1): July 12, 2025

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the full Schedule of Activities and further instructions.