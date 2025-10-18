Diwali and Kali Puja Holidays 2025: State-Wise Holiday Schedule

With Diwali, the festival of light, just around the corner, different states in India have declared school holidays so that students and teachers can enjoy the festive days. For this year, Diwali will fall on Monday, October 20, 2025, and schools will follow suit and be closed accordingly in most places. While some states have already witnessed school closings, some other states will declare holidays next week.

State-Wise Diwali and Kali Puja School Holidays 2025

Delhi: Schools in the national capital are likely to be closed on October 20 for Diwali and on October 22 for Govardhan Puja, as per the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Uttar Pradesh: UP schools will have Diwali holidays from October 20 to October 23, and they will reopen on October 24. Adding to the usual Sunday holiday on October 19, students will have a five-day holiday to spend with family and friends celebrating the festival.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan students and teachers will enjoy a long holiday from October 13 to October 24, which is 12 days off, to celebrate Diwali and its accompanying festivities.

Bihar: Educational institutions in Bihar will be closed from October 18 to October 29 on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja. The extra break will give students time to join the celebrations and rituals of both festivals.

Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka will be closed till October 18 so that teachers can take part in the state's social and educational survey. Moreover, schools will also be closed on October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami/Diwali).

Kali Puja School Holidays

West Bengal: West Bengal schools are on vacation until October 24 for the Puja break. The vacation started from September 24, ahead of the previously announced September 26, following natural disasters.

Odisha: Odisha schools will close on October 20 for Diwali and Kali Puja festivals.

Assam: Assam schools will declare holidays on October 20 for Diwali and Kali Puja festivities.

Tripura: Although not officially confirmed, schools in Tripura are expected to close on Monday, October 20, for Kali Puja celebrations.

With multiple festivals lined up across the country, students and teachers will get ample time to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja with family and friends, while schools in different states follow their respective holiday schedules.

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