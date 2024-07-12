District Collector Becomes School Teacher: Here's Why

Narayanpet District Collector Sikta Patnaik made a surprise visit to the Jajapur ZP School in Narayanpet Mandal for inspection. She reviewed the ongoing development work in the school and later inspected the classrooms. As the maths classes were going on in the 9th and 10th standard during the inspection, she took a class in statistics and other related chapters.

She continued to visit the primary school next door and explained solutions to the students on the board. This way, the District Collector became a teacher for the students for 2 hours. She further inspected the Anganwadi centres in Jajapur. DEO Abdulghani, Sectoral Officer Srinivas, GHM Bharti, and PSHM Nagabhushan took part in the program.