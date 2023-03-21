Democratic Sangha assists EWS communities to enroll their children in private schools through RTE Act in Andhra Pradesh

"The campaign has received the support of prominent celebrities like Sai Dharam Tej, Pradeep Machiraju, Regina Cassandra, Lakshmi Manchu, Bindu Madhavi, amongst others"

Vijayawada: Members of Democratic Sangha, a non-profit organization for empowering the socially and economically marginalized communities, are helping the parents belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society admit their children to unaided private schools for free after the state government of Andhra Pradesh announced the opening of the registration portal for the EWS quota in private unaided schools from March 22nd to April 10th, 2023. In addition, to ensure that the maximum number of children can avail of their Fundamental Right to free education, Democratic Sangha under the able leadership of Brahmachari Chaitanya, is running an awareness campaign on various social media platforms, which has received massive support from prominent celebrities like Sai Dharam Tej, Regina Cassandra, Lakshmi Manchu, Bindu Madhavi, Hebah Patel, Pradeep Machiraju, and many others.

Under the 12 1 C of 2009, Right to Education Act, private unaided schools are required to reserve 25% of their seats in class 1 for children from the economically weaker sections of society. However, thousands of children are yet to gain access to quality education, even though education is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The fact that, despite the reservation in place, only 3000 of the 85000 reserved seats were filled in the academic year 2022-23 is indicative of a general lack of awareness among the beneficiaries.

This year too, 1,00,000 plus seats are going to be available for the welfare of children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and the deadline for applying for eligibility under the RTE Act is 7th April. Monk activist Brahmachari Chaitanya upon discerning the urgent need to raise awareness among the needy started a campaign called “Right to Education”, where he, alongside the members of the Democratic Sangha, actively work at the grassroots level to spread awareness among the beneficiaries and empower them with knowledge and guidance to avail themselves of the EWS quota in private schools.

Commenting on the same, Brahmachari Chaitanya, Founder, of Democratic Sangha, said “I believe that access to quality education is a basic human right and should never be a privilege. Every child has an immense reservoir of talent and great potential to make this society a better place to live in. However, depriving them of education not only hinders them from unleashing their full potential but also takes away their dignity and respect. This small step towards a brighter future will go a long way in securing the future of our children and the society at large.”