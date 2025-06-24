Delhi University PG Round 2 Seat List Out Today; Mid-Entry Starts July 2

Delhi University will announce the second seat allotment list for postgraduate (PG) admissions today (June 24) by 5 PM. Candidates can check their updated seat allotment status on the official DU admissions portal.

For students who missed the earlier application deadlines, DU will open a special "mid-entry" window. This will be available from 5 PM on July 2 until 4:59 PM on July 4, giving fresh applicants a chance to join the admission process.

So far, out of 13,432 PG seats, 11,314 have been allotted. Among those, 7,586 students have already accepted their seats. These numbers do not include seats from performance-based programs, and DU is expected to share a complete data summary soon.

Students who get a seat in this second round must accept their offer by 4:59 PM on Saturday, July 5. The university will then verify documents online by 4:59 PM on Sunday, July 6. The last date to pay the admission fee is Monday, July 7, before 4:59 PM.

This year, Delhi University is offering 82 postgraduate courses. During the registration period (May 16–June 12), the university received 53,609 applications—30,490 from women, 23,117 from men, and two from transgender students.