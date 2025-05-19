Delhi University PG, BTech admissions 2025 live: Key dates, eligibility

Delhi University has officially opened the admission process for Postgraduate (PG) and BTech programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Aspiring candidates can now submit their applications through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to apply is June 6, 2025, by 11:59 PM.

DU PG Admissions 2025: Based on CUET PG Scores

For those seeking admission to PG courses at DU, it's essential to note that seat allocation will be based solely on CUET PG 2025 scores. Applicants must ensure they have:

Appeared for CUET PG 2025

Met the eligibility criteria and programme-specific requirements as mentioned in the official admission bulletin

Candidates are strongly advised to refer to the detailed brochure available on the CSAS portal to avoid any confusion.

DU BTech Admissions 2025: Courses, Eligibility, and Selection Process

Delhi University is offering BTech degrees in three engineering streams:

Computer Science and Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Selection will be based on the JEE Main 2025 (Paper 1) Common Rank List (CRL).

Eligibility Criteria for BTech Admissions:

Must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board

Minimum 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), along with a pass in English

Appeared in JEE Main 2025 (Paper 1)

Category-wise Relaxation:

SC/ST/PwBD: Minimum 50% in PCM

OBC-NCL: Minimum 55% in PCM

Note: Students placed in supplementary (compartment) exams in Class 12 are not eligible for admission.

Stay Updated on the DU CSAS Portal

Applicants should regularly check the CSAS portal for updates regarding seat allocation, counselling schedules, and admission status. DU has also released the official admission brochure for PG courses, which can be accessed directly on the portal.

For more details and to apply, visit: admission.uod.ac.in