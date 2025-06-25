Delhi Tamil Education Society School Partially Seized by MCD over Not Paying Property Tax

Jun 25, 2025, 12:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

Delhi School Partially Sealed by MCD for Not Paying Property Tax

Principal's Office and Several Other Rooms Sealed, But Classrooms Left Untouched

Students of Delhi Tamil Education Socity

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday partially sealed the Delhi Tamil Education Society Senior Secondary School located on Pusa Road in Central Delhi due to unpaid property tax, according to various news reports.

Officials said the principal’s office and several other rooms were sealed, but classrooms were left untouched so that students' classes would not be affected.

The sealing was done by the Assessment and Collection Department under Section 156A of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957. According to MCD, the school was sent several official notices under different sections of the DMC Act (153, 123D, 156, and 446), but the school did not respond to any of them.

MCD warned that further action may be taken if the pending dues are not cleared.


Read More:

Tags: 
Delhi Tamil Education Society School
Delhi Tamil Education Society Senior Secondary School Pusa Road Central Delhi
Delhi Tamil Education Society School Pusa Road Delhi
Delhi Tamil Education Society Senior Secondary School Seized by MCD
Municipal Corporation of Delhi
Delhi School Seized by MCD
Delhi School Seized by Municipal Corporation of Delhi
Advertisement
Back to Top