Delhi Govt's 100-Day Report Card: Major Boost for Education, Digital Infrastructure, and Welfare Schemes

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday unveiled the 100-day report card of the newly elected government, outlining a slew of reforms aimed at delivering inclusive, high-quality education and welfare to students across the Capital. From digital classrooms to direct student aid, the government has initiated several transformative steps for schools and colleges alike.

Rs 274 Crore Grant for DU Colleges, Financial Aid to Students

As part of its commitment to higher education, the Delhi government released ₹274.34 crore as the first instalment of grant-in-aid to 12 Delhi University-affiliated colleges. Additionally, ₹19 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 1,300 students under the Delhi Higher Technical Education Support Scheme, helping technical aspirants access timely financial support.

To promote equal opportunity in competitive exams, free online coaching for NEET 2025 and CUET UG 2025 has been launched. Under the Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission, 2,200 students will receive targeted coaching for national-level entrance exams like JEE. Of these, 1,200 students are being groomed specifically for engineering and technical streams.

75 New CM Shri Schools, Language Labs & Laptops for Students

In a bid to modernise school infrastructure and improve accessibility, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the opening of 75 new CM Shri Schools, focusing on underserved communities.

A digital revolution is also underway:

250 school libraries will be digitised and modernised.

100 AI-powered Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Language Labs are being set up to promote foreign language education.

Another 100 general language labs are being established to enhance multilingual skills among students.

Under the Mukhyamantri Digital Education Scheme, 1,200 high-performing students will receive laptops by September to support their learning needs in the digital era.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the government has introduced the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, and proposed a revision of school uniform costs to ease the financial burden on parents.

Focus on Housing, Sanitation, and Welfare for Marginalised Groups

Beyond education, the government is actively pursuing welfare initiatives under the Antyodaya Mission:

Construction of 2,500 houses for economically weaker sections is underway.

A massive allocation of ₹700 crore is being used to improve sanitation in slum areas through the construction of bathrooms and toilets.

Electricity subsidies and access to benefits under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana have also been rolled out. A transparent admission process under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category has seen 28,000 children admitted without any fraudulent practices.

A Vision for Equitable and Technologically-Driven Education

With a strong emphasis on inclusive growth, digital empowerment, and transparent governance, Delhi’s 100-day action plan marks a significant stride towards long-term transformation in the education and welfare landscape of the Capital.