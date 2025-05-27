Delhi Govt School Class 11 Admissions 2025 Begin: Check Eligibility, Key Dates, and How to Apply

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has started the online registration process for Class 11 admissions in government schools for the academic year 2025–26. Students who have cleared their Class 10 exams from CBSE, ICSE, or any other recognized board can now apply online at edudel.nic.in. The registration window is open from May 27 (noon) and will close on June 9 at 5 PM.

Students from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are also eligible to apply, provided they meet the required percentage criteria.

Once the registration is complete, the list of allotted schools will be published on June 19. Following this, candidates must complete document verification between June 20 and June 30.

Admission Will Be Based on Class 10 Marks

Admissions into different streams, Science, Commerce, and Humanities, will be granted based on academic performance in Class 10. Each stream has specific eligibility requirements.

Science Stream (with or without Maths)

Students must have at least 55% aggregate marks, with a minimum of 50% in English, 50% in Science, and either 50% in Maths (if opting for it) or at least 40% if not.

Commerce Stream (with or without Maths)

A minimum of 50% overall is required. Students should have scored 45% in English or Hindi, 45% in Social Science, and 50% in Maths (if choosing the Maths option).

Humanities Stream

All students who passed Class 10 are eligible. However, those opting for Economics must have at least 45% aggregate marks, while Maths requires 50% in Standard Mathematics.

How to Apply on edudel.nic.in