December 23 holiday or not for schools?

Many states in India are witnessing torrential rains during the onset of winter. The everyday life of people is also getting affected. Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and other states are under severe weather conditions, where school safety is a concern.

In view of the heavy fall, many parents and their children are asking if it is going to be declared a holiday on December 23. Though some states have issued holiday declarations due to poor weather conditions, some are still to release an official declaration.

For example, the government has declared December 21 as a holiday for schools in Telangana due to the death of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. However, whether the holiday will be extended because of heavy rainfall is unknown.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, schools have been shut down in several districts as heavy rainfall prevails there. The state government declared a holiday for schools on December 22, but it is not known if the holiday will be extended to December 23.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has declared a school holiday on December 22 because of heavy rainfall; however, there is no such official word that the holidays will be extended to 23rd December.

Odisha, which has been badly affected, declared a school holiday today, 22nd of December. However, one does not know if these holidays will be extended on 23rd December, either.

While the weather forecast indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall persisting in several states, it would be prudent to crosscheck with school authorities or respective websites of the state governments regarding updates on school holidays.

Conclusion The states declared holidays because of heavy rainfall; however, there is no certainty whether December 23 would be a holiday for schools. Parents and their children should wait for any official announcement and updates through their school authorities or government website.

