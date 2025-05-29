DDA Recruitment 2025: Notification for 1383 Vacancies OUT, Application Process to Begin!

There are 1,383 openings for different positions in Groups A, B, and C, according to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) 2025 recruiting announcement. Junior engineer, assistant section officer, patwari, and other roles are available. Candidates with a wide range of qualifications, from 10th graders to graduates and postgraduates, are eligible to apply.

Soon, the dda.gov.in application process will open. On the official DDA website, interested parties can submit an online application. Candidates should review the eligibility requirements before applying for any of the positions. Online applications will be accessible to individuals who meet the prerequisites.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Details of Open Positions

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Stenographer Grade D, Legal Assistant, Patwari, Naib Tehsildar, Multi-Tasking Staff(MTS), Deputy Director, Programmer, Surveyor, Junior Translator, Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Ministerial), Assistant Security Officer, and Architectural Assistant.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Qualifications

Varies depending on the role—from diplomas, ITIs, and 10th passes to bachelor's and master's degrees in related subjects. The normal age range is between 19 and 35 years old.

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Selection Procedure

A computer-based test (CBT), which is part of the selection process, evaluates applicants' knowledge and abilities related to the job for which they applied.

To assess particular competencies, they will also provide a skill exam. Additionally, certain educational credentials, age, and other crucial documents will be verified. In addition to the skill exam, they will hold an interview to determine a candidate's suitability.