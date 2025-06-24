DCECE Result 2025 soon: Bihar Polytechnic Scorecard Direct link!

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will soon declare the DCECE Result 2025 for admission into several polytechnic courses in Bihar. Those who took the exam can look for the result on the official portal, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

When Will the Result Be Out?

Though the date for the announcement of the result has not been declared, the applicants can expect it to be announced in a short while. The exam for DCECE 2025 was conducted on May 31 and June 1, 2025, in various exam centers spread over Bihar.

How to Check the DCECE Result 2025

The applicants need to follow these steps to access the result:

Visit the Official Website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Result Link: Search for the "DCECE Result 2025" link on the home page and click on it.

Log in with Credentials: Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the given fields.

View Your Result: After logging in, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: Download the result PDF and get a printout for reference purposes in the future.

What to Expect in the Result

The DCECE merit will show the rank, score, and qualifying status of the candidate for the subsequent admission process stage, which is counseling. Eligible candidates can go through the counseling procedure for admission to private and government colleges in Bihar.

Stay Updated

Monitor the official website and here for the most recent updates on DCECE 2025 result and counseling timetable. Candidates can also anticipate finding details on the direct link to download the scorecard upon announcement of the result.

Courses Offered

The DCECE examination is for admission to some courses, such as:

Polytechnic (PE)

Part-Time Polytechnic Engineer (PPE)

Paramedical (PM)

Paramedical-Dental (PMD)

These courses are provided by government and private colleges in Bihar, and the candidates can get admission after passing the DCECE exam and going through the counseling process.

