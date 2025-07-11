DCE Rajasthan UG Merit List 2025: Download Merit List for Government Colleges

The Department of College Education (DCE), Rajasthan has released the UG Part-1 (Semester-1) Merit List 2025 for admissions to government colleges. Students can now check their status online by visiting the official website dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in. To log in, students need their application number and date of birth.

What the Merit List Includes

The merit list shows whether a student has secured admission or is on the waiting list. Since the list is not publicly displayed, each student must log in individually to view their status.

Important Dates

Final Preference List and Waiting List Available Until: July 11, 2025

Deadline for Document Verification and Fee Payment (via E-Mitra): July 11, 2025

First Allotment List Release Date: July 14, 2025

Subject and Class Allotment Notification: July 15, 2025

Classes Begin: July 16, 2025

How to Check UG Govt College Merit List 2025

Follow these steps to download your merit list online:

Go to the official DCE Rajasthan website: dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, find the section titled “Online Admission in UG/PG Courses”

Click on “Download Merit List”

You will be redirected to the Merit List download page

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Fill in the Captcha Code shown on the page

Click “Search”

Your merit list will appear on the screen — download or print it for reference

Documents Required for Verification

Students selected for admission must visit their allotted college for document verification and fee submission. Carry the following documents:

Class 12 Marksheet

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size Photo

Aadhar Card

Fee Receipt (if paid online)

Note for Waitlisted Students

If your name is on the waiting list, keep checking the official website regularly for updates on seat availability. If a selected student fails to complete the admission process on time, their seat may be canceled and allotted to a waitlisted candidate.

Failure to verify documents or submit fees within the specified timeframe will result in cancellation of admission. For help, visit the DCE website or contact your assigned college's helpline.