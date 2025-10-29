Cyclone Montha: School Holiday Declared in Nagarkurnool and Khammam on October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025 - In response to the approaching Cyclone Montha, authorities in Nagarkurnool and Khammam have declared holidays for all educational institutions. The District Collector of Nagarkurnool, Badavath Santhosh, has been closely monitoring the situation and issuing directives to various departments to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

School Holidays and Exam Postponement

As a precautionary measure, the District Education Officer, A Ramesh Kumar, announced that all government and private schools in Nagarkurnool will remain closed on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Furthermore, the Summative Assessment (SA)-II exam scheduled for today has been postponed, with a new date to be announced later.

Farmer Safety and Agricultural Precautions

The District Collector has instructed officials to ensure the safety of paddy and grains stored at procurement centers and drying areas. Farmers have been advised to secure their produce, and officials have been directed to provide tarpaulin sheets to those in need. The Collector has also urged farmers to prioritize unloading agricultural produce transported to mills.

Fisheries Warning

With floods predicted over the next 72 hours, the District Collector has warned fishers to avoid venturing into rivers, lakes, ponds, canals, and reservoirs for fishing and other purposes.

Khammam District Affected

Similarly, in Khammam, all educational institutions have been closed on Wednesday due to the cyclone and heavy rains. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty announced the closure, citing the need for safety precautions.

As the situation unfolds, authorities are working to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.

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