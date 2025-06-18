CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released: Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key and compare it with their response sheet to estimate their scores.

The answer key was made available on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, on the official CUET website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

🔍 How to Download CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the tab that says ‘Answer Key for CUET (UG) 2025’

Log in using your application number and password or date of birth

The Provisional Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen

View your response sheet and answer key for the subject(s) you appeared for

Compare the two to get an idea of your performance

📅 CUET UG 2025 Exam Details

Exam Dates: 13 May to 3 June 2025

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Test Centres: 285 cities in India and 15 cities abroad

Subjects: 37 in total — includes 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and 1 general test

📊 CUET UG 2025 Marking Scheme

+5 marks for every correct answer

-1 mark for every wrong answer

0 marks for unattempted questions

📈 NTA Score Explained

The NTA score is a percentile-based score that shows how a candidate has performed in comparison to others who took the same test. It reflects the candidate’s relative standing among all test-takers.

📢 CUET UG Result 2025 – What’s Next?

Once the final answer key is released, CUET UG 2025 results will be announced on the official site: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Here’s how you can check your result:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in

Click on CUET UG Result 2025

Enter your registration number and date of birth

View and download your scorecard

Take a printout for future use