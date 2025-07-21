CSBC Bihar Driver Constable 2025: Official Notification OUT; Apply for 4361 Vacancies

On July 21, 2025, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) published the comprehensive announcement and began the registration procedure for the position of Bihar Driver Constable. On the official website, apply-csbc.com, interested and qualified individuals can submit their applications for the Sarkari Naukri. The deadline for applications is August 20, 2025.

The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 4,361 positions in total. The pay grade for these positions is Level 3, and it ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

The minimal educational requirement for hiring a Driver Constable is Intermediate (10+2) or its equivalent from an accredited board or institution. The applicant must also have a current driver's license for a light motor vehicle (LMV) or heavy motor vehicle (HMV) that was issued at least a year before the advertisement date. All candidates applying for this position must complete the application process.

The date of birth listed on the matriculation or equivalent exam certificate at the cutoff date shall be used to determine the age of candidates for this recruitment.

In accordance with the reservation categories, the minimum and maximum ages for candidates in the Unreserved category are 20 and 25 years, respectively; the upper age limit for male candidates of the Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) is 27 and 28 years, respectively; and the upper age limit for all Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and transgender candidates is 30 years.

Additionally, candidates would be granted age relaxation for the term of their contract if they are currently or were previously employed as Driver Constables in the Bihar Police Force under a contractual agreement.