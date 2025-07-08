CMA Foundation June 2025 Results Declared – Check at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the June 14, 2025, CMA Foundation exam. This important revelation is a turning point in the journey of thousands of students who sat for the exam, all hoping to see their results.

How to Check Your CMA Foundation Results

Checking your results is easy. Follow these easy steps:

Log onto the official ICMAI website at icmai.in.

Go to the "Students" tab and choose "Examinations" from the dropdown list.

Choose "Results" from the sidebar and then choose the CMA June 2025 Foundation course.

Use your credentials to log in and view your results and scorecard.

Understanding Your Scorecard

The CMA Foundation scorecard has detailed information, including:

Name and roll number of the candidate

Identification number

Marks and total marks obtained, paper-wise

Status of the exam, whether the candidate has passed or not

Next Steps for Candidates

Candidates who have cleared the CMA Foundation exam successfully can now enroll for the CMA Intermediate course and move a step closer towards becoming certified cost accountants. Those who were unsuccessful can appear for the exam again in the December 2025 session.

Dates Not to Miss

Closing Date for Registration: July 31, 2025, is the deadline for registering for the CMA course for the December 2025 term.

Expected Date of Release for Intermediate and Final Results: ICMAI will be releasing the results for Intermediate and Final courses on or before August 11, 2025.

By remaining current with the official ICMAI website and following the required procedures, candidates can effortlessly obtain their results and take the next steps in their path to becoming certified cost accountants.

