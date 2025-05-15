CISF Recruitment 2025: Apply for 403 Head Constable Posts from May 18 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a recruitment notification for 403 Head Constable posts under the Sports Quota category. This is a golden opportunity for young, talented sportspersons looking to serve in a prestigious central security force.

Application Dates

The application process will begin on May 18, 2025, and will continue till June 6, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online through the official CISF recruitment portal during this period.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent from a recognized board.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 to 23 years of age as of the closing date of application. Age relaxation applies as per government norms.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage process which includes:

Sports Trial Test

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination

Only those who perform well in their respective sports categories and meet all physical and medical standards will be considered for final selection.

Sports Categories

The recruitment is open for various sports disciplines. Candidates must have represented their State, National, or International level competitions.

How to Apply

Candidates need to visit the official CISF website and complete the online registration and application form. Ensure all necessary documents related to sports achievements, education, and identity are uploaded during the application process.

Note: Applicants are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying to understand all eligibility and selection guidelines.For further updates, visit cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.