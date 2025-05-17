CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online

The long wait is almost over for more than 3.9 lakh students across Odisha as the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is set to declare the Class 12 (Plus Two) results for 2025 in the coming days. Students from science, commerce, and arts streams who appeared for the board exams between February 18 and March 27 at 1,276 exam centres across the state will finally learn their results.

The results will be officially announced via a press conference and made available online shortly after. This crucial announcement will shape the academic and professional futures of thousands, paving the way for higher education opportunities, entrance exams, and career planning.

Where to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2025

Once released, students can access their marksheets through the following official portals:

Students will need their roll number and registration number to log in and view their scores.

Alternative Ways to Access Your Result

To ensure accessibility, the Odisha board also offers other result-checking options:

SMS Service (details to be released along with results)

DigiLocker App: Students can access digital copies of their mark sheets through the DigiLocker platform by registering with their Aadhar-linked mobile number.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Odisha Class 12 Result 2025

Visit the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Click on the link titled ‘Odisha 12th Result 2025’

Enter your roll number and registration number

Your CHSE Odisha 12th result will appear on the screen

Download and save the mark sheet PDF for future reference

What’s Next After the Result?

Revaluation/Improvement Exams: Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or opt for improvement exams.

Supplementary Exams: For those who did not pass in one or more subjects, CHSE will conduct supplementary exams, giving students another chance to qualify.

Stay tuned for the official result date and time. We wish all students the very best for their CHSE Odisha Class 12 results!