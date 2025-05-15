CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 expected to be released on May 15, Today!

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is likely to announce the Class 12 or +2 results for 2025 on May 15. Candidates who took the exams can view their marks from the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results

To see the results, students can easily follow these steps:

Go to the official website - orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

or Click on the 'Odisha 12th Result 2025' link shown on the homepage

Enter your roll number and registration number in the login window

The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 will be shown on the screen

Download the mark sheet PDF and save it for future use

Evaluation Process

The CHSE Odisha introduced a two-stage evaluation system to examine answer scripts more thoroughly. 16,000 teachers from state schools were utilized to examine the answer scripts at 148 evaluation centers, of which 78 were offline centers and 70 digital/online examination centers.

Exam Timeline

The CHSE Class 12 examinations were conducted between February 18 and March 27, 2025. The Controller of Examinations, Prasanta Kumar Parida, had informed that the Council would try to release the results within 45 days of the exams' completion.

Past Year's Performance

In 2024, 3,84,597 students from different streams attended the Odisha Class 12 examinations. The pass percentage was quite robust overall, with Science at 86.93%, Commerce at 82.27%, Arts at 80.95%, and Vocational courses at 68.02%.

Conclusion

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 is going to be announced shortly. Students can gear up by being aware of the steps of checking the result and evaluation. Stay updated with the current info, and get ready to verify your result on the official sites.

