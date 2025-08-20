The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the supplementary examination results for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can now check and download their mark sheets from the official websites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in — using their roll number and captcha code.

The Class 10 supplementary exams were held from July 9 to July 21, 2025, while Class 12 exams took place between July 8 and July 22, 2025.

How to check CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025

Visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Go to the “Student Corner” section.

Click on “High School Second Main Supplementary 2025” (for Class 10) or “Higher Secondary Second Main Supplementary 2025” (for Class 12).

Enter your roll number and captcha code.

View and download your result.

Take a printout for future reference.

👉 Direct links:

[CGBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025] |

[CGBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025]

What’s Next for Students?

Class 10 pass-outs: Students must now choose their academic stream — Science, Commerce, or Humanities — based on their interests and career goals.