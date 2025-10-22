Chhath Puja School Holiday: Bihar and UP to Close Schools from Oct 25-28

Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals in North India, especially in Bihar, is celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm. Known as the Chhath Mahaparv, this festival of sun worship holds great religious and cultural importance in Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

This year, Chhath Puja will be observed from October 25 to October 28, 2025, spanning four days of rituals, fasting, and prayers dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

School Holidays During Chhath Puja 2025

Bihar:

According to the Bihar government’s directive, all government and private schools will remain closed from October 25 to October 28 in view of Chhath Puja celebrations. The decision ensures that both students and teachers can take part in the festivities with their families.

Uttar Pradesh:

While Chhath Puja is not widely celebrated across the entire state, it holds great significance in districts near the Bihar border. In these regions, local authorities may declare holidays based on the intensity of celebrations and local customs.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is dedicated to worshipping the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees, especially women, observe a rigorous four-day fast seeking blessings for the happiness, prosperity, and long life of their children. The rituals include offering ‘arghya’ to the setting and rising sun, symbolizing gratitude and devotion.

During this festival, thousands of devotees return to their native places to celebrate with their families. Considering the large-scale movement of people, the education department announces holidays every year to facilitate smooth celebrations.

The four-day festival reflects the deep spiritual connection between people and nature, celebrating purity, discipline, and devotion through the worship of the life-giving Sun.