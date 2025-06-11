CGBSE Chhattisgarh Second Main Exam 2025 Dates Released for Class 10 and 12

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the schedule for the Second Main Opportunity Examination 2025, offering students a second opportunity to pass or enhance their marks in certain subjects. This examination is scheduled for those who couldn't pass one or two subjects in the regular annual board exams.

Class 10 Exam Schedule

The CGBSE has prescribed the following schedule for Class 10 students:

July 2 (Wednesday): Hindi (Special and General)

July 4 (Friday): English (Special and General)

July 8 (Tuesday): Mathematics

July 10 (Thursday): Science

July 12 (Saturday): Social Science

July 14 (Monday): Marathi, Urdu (Second Language)

July 16 (Wednesday): Sanskrit (Third Language)

Class 12 Exam Schedule

The CGBSE has specified the following schedule for Class 12 students:

July 2 (Wednesday): Hindi (General and Literature)

July 4 (Friday): English (General and Literature)

July 8 (Tuesday): Mathematics

July 10 (Thursday): Physics / Economics / Applied Economic and Commercial Geography

July 12 (Saturday): Biology / Book Keeping and Accountancy

July 14 (Monday): History / Elements of Animal Husbandry and Poultry Farming

July 16 (Wednesday): Political Science / Chemistry / Crop Production and Horticulture / Still Life and Designing

Vital Details

Eligibility: The Second Main Exams are available for students who failed one or two subjects in the regular board exams.

Exam Centers: Exams will be held at specified centers.

Reporting Time: Students must report to the exam center by 9:30 am.

Exam Duration: All exams will have a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Overview of CGBSE Board Exams 2025

In the 2025 CGBSE board exams, 815,364 students enrolled and 475,648 students passed. The pass percentage was 75.61 for Class 10 and higher for Class 12 students at 82.72%. The Second Main Exams provide students with the opportunity to enhance their marks and passing certificates without losing a year at school.

