CGBSE 2025: Apply for Second Chance Board Exams Before June 10

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the schedule for the second round of Class 10 and 12 main board exams. This additional exam session offers students another chance to improve their scores or clear pending subjects, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates flexibility in assessments.

Application Schedule

The application process for the second board exams began on May 20, 2025, and students can apply without a late fee until June 10, 2025. After this date, late fees will be applicable as per the following structure:

Regular Application Window: May 20 – June 10, 2025 (No late fee)

Late Fee Period: June 11 – June 20, 2025

Special Late Fee Period: June 21 – June 30, 2025

Who Can Apply?

This second board exam opportunity is open to:

Students who appeared for the first main board exams, regardless of whether they:

Passed

Failed

Wish to improve their marks

Application Guidelines:

Regular students must apply through their respective schools.

Credit Scheme students should apply via their forwarding institutions.

Where to Get More Details

For complete information on the application process, fees, and eligibility, students are advised to: