Central Bank of India Is Hiring for 4,500 Apprentice Positions — June 23, Last Date to Apply
The Central Bank of India has started its Apprentice Recruitment process for 2025 and is offering 4,500 positions across the country. If you're a graduate and looking to kickstart your career in banking, this could be a great opportunity.
Who Can Apply?
To be eligible:
You must have a graduate degree in any stream from a recognised university.
Your age should be between 20 and 28 years as of May 31, 2025.
You also need to be registered on the NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal.
Key Dates to Remember:
Last date to apply: June 23, 2025
Last date to pay fees: June 25, 2025
Online exam: Expected in the first week of July 2025
How to Apply:
Visit centralbankofindia.co.in
Go to the Recruitment/Career section
Register and fill out the online form
Pay the required fee
Submit the application before the deadline
Application Fees (Including 18% GST):
₹472 – PwBD candidates
₹708 – SC, ST, Women, EWS
₹944 – All other candidates
Selection Process:
An online exam conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council
A local language test, depending on the state you apply from
Final results will be shared on the websites of both the Central Bank and BFSI Council
Duration of Apprenticeship:
Selected candidates will be engaged for a period of 12 months.