CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10,12 Compartment Result Expected Very Soon; Check Steps to Download

The CBSE Compartment Result 2025 has not yet been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The results of the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams will be released on results.cbse.nic.in, the official CBSE results website. The results are also available on the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

The extra exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were administered on July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22, 2025, respectively, this year. Exams for a few topics took place from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, whereas papers for the majority of subjects took place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

The results of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were revealed on May 13, 2025. In Class 12, 16.92 lakh kids showed up out of 17.04 lakh registered. The overall pass percentage was 88.39%, with 14.96 lakh students passing. 23.85 lakh kids signed up for Class 10, and 23.71 lakh showed up. Of them, 22.21 lakh were successful, yielding a 93.66% pass rate overall. To access the most recent findings, a direct link, and additional information, please follow the blog.

