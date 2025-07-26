CBSE Schools Must Install CCTV Cameras, Parents Welcome The Move

In a major step towards enhancing the safety and security of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it mandatory for all affiliated schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording across critical areas of school campuses.

According to a notification issued on Monday, schools must now place CCTV cameras in classrooms, corridors, staircases, libraries, and other important locations — excluding toilets and washrooms — with a minimum of 15 days’ footage backup accessible to authorities whenever required. The directive comes as part of an amendment to CBSE’s Affiliation Bye Laws-2018, which governs school affiliation norms.

The move is aimed at protecting students from bullying, harassment, and other implicit threats, ensuring that children can access education in a safe and supportive environment. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, in the notification, said, “Safety has two aspects – a) from unscrupulous un-societal elements, and b) safety for the overall well-being of children with reference to bullying and implicit threats. All such probabilities can be prevented with the usage of the latest technology.”

The directive also aligns with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)’s ‘Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools’, released in September 2021, which highlights the importance of emotional and physical safety, protection from bullying, and a secure environment for students’ holistic development.

“Bullying can cause victimized students to suffer from lower self-esteem and daily stress. Children require a healthy and supportive environment to grow and develop. Therefore, to ensure the safety of students, the board has decided to make this amendment,” the CBSE notification added.

While private schools have welcomed the move, stating it will strengthen security within campuses, several government schools have raised concerns. They pointed out that many of their existing CCTV systems are already non-functional and urged authorities to repair those before installing new cameras.