CBSE Result 2025: Class 10, 12 Result Date, Websites and Download Info

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025. According to official sources and past trends, the much-awaited results are likely to be announced during the first week of May 2025.

Over 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Board Exams 2025, which concluded in March. With the evaluation process nearing completion, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the final declaration of results.

Where to Check CBSE Result 2025?

Once declared, students can access their CBSE board results through the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Other Platforms to Check CBSE Results

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results and digital marksheets through alternative platforms:

1. DigiLocker

CBSE will upload the digital marksheets and pass certificates on DigiLocker.

Website: digilocker.gov.in

App: Available on Android and iOS

Login Requirement: Aadhaar-linked mobile number

2. UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) also provides access to CBSE results. Students can log in using their registered mobile numbers to view marksheets.

App: Available on Android and iOS

3. SMS Service

CBSE will also offer an SMS-based service. Students can send a text message in a specific format (to be announced by CBSE) to a designated number and receive their result via SMS.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check CBSE Result 2025 Online

To check your result online:

Visit cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the relevant link:

"CBSE Class 10 Result 2025"

"CBSE Class 12 Result 2025"

Enter your credentials:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future reference

Stay tuned for real-time updates on the CBSE Result 2025 declaration. Bookmark this page for instant access to links, instructions, and the latest announcements.