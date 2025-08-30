CBSE Class 9 to 12 Students Can Join Academic and Counselling Podcasts

The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched a fresh initiative to make its platforms more engaging by inviting students to directly contribute their ideas and experiences. For the first time, pupils from Classes 9 to 12 will be able to participate in CBSE podcasts and digital outreach programs, giving them an official space to share their voices.

According to the Board, the idea is to move beyond traditional circulars and notices and instead make its content more relatable to students. By featuring young perspectives, CBSE aims to create discussions that reflect real classroom challenges, aspirations and creativity. Students may get the opportunity to talk about academic journeys, share tips for peers, highlight achievements, or discuss how they are balancing academics with hobbies and personal growth.

This step is also part of CBSE’s broader effort to promote communication skills and confidence among students. Participation in podcasts or digital interactions is expected to give them a platform similar to real world media exposure, which could be valuable for their overall personality development.

Teachers and principals have been encouraged to guide interested students so that the initiative remains inclusive and accessible across schools.

For CBSE, the new program marks a shift towards making its communication more dynamic. For students, it opens a rare chance to directly connect with the country’s largest school board and have their voices heard on official channels.