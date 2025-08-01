CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Released: Check Steps to Download

The results of the 2025 Class 12 Supplementary Examinations have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, candidates can view the results of the CBSE supply test.

On July 15, 2025, the Class 12 supplemental test was administered by the CBSE on a single day. July 15 saw the beginning of the Class 10 supplemental exam, which concluded on July 22. The supply tests for the majority of subjects took place between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, while those for a select few took place between 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

The 2024–25 board exam syllabus was used for the 2025 supplemental exam.



Steps to Check CBSE Supply Result 2025:

Go to the 10th or 12th supply exam result link, as needed, on the CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Enter the requested login information.

Send it in and see the outcome.

Save a copy for later use after downloading it.

On May 13, CBSE released the results of the annual Class 10 and 12 board exams.

