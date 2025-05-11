CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Date and Time – Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon, according to official sources. Students who appeared for the board exams held from February 15 to April 4, 2025, will be able to check their scores online once the results are declared.

This year, more than 42 lakh students took part in the CBSE board examinations. The results will be made available on several official websites. In 2024, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 13, so students can expect the 2025 results to follow a similar timeline.

Official Websites to Check Results

Students can check their CBSE results 2025 on the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

UMANG App

How to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025

Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security PIN

Click Submit

View and download your scorecard

CBSE has introduced a new six-digit Access Code system for activating DigiLocker accounts, allowing students to access their digital academic documents. Schools will provide students with the access codes.

Also new this year is a revised grievance redressal process: students must now request a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheet before applying for mark verification or re-evaluation.