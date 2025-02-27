CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates 2026 Announced: Check Full Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the draft date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025-26 academic session. The exams will begin on February 17, 2026, and will be conducted in multiple phases to ensure smooth scheduling for all subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Schedule

February 17 – Mathematics

February 19 – Elective Subjects

February 21 – Social Science

February 23 – Elective Subjects

February 25 – Science

February 27 – Hindi

March 2 – English

March 3 – Additional Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Schedule

The Class 12 exams will follow an alternating pattern, with minor subjects scheduled before major subjects.

February 17 – First Minor Subject

February 18 – First Major Subject

February 20 – Second Major Subject

February 24 – Third Major Subject

February 26 – Fourth Major Subject

February 28 – Fifth Major Subject

March 5 – Final Major Subject

March 6 – Final Minor Subject

CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams 2026

Students appearing for improvement exams will have a second opportunity in May 2026, with results expected by June 30, 2026.

May 5 – Mathematics

May 9 – Social Science

May 13 – Science

May 18 – English

Late May – Hindi & Other Language Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2026

For Class 12 students needing supplementary exams, CBSE has scheduled them for July 15, 2026, with results expected by August 15, 2026.

Key Highlights

The exams will cover the full syllabus from the current textbooks.

Major subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Hindi, and English have fixed dates.

Other language and elective subjects will be scheduled based on student enrollment.

Students are encouraged to start preparing early and stay updated with official CBSE notifications for any changes. The board aims to conduct the exams efficiently while ensuring minimal disruptions.