CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates 2026 Announced: Check Full Schedule
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the draft date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025-26 academic session. The exams will begin on February 17, 2026, and will be conducted in multiple phases to ensure smooth scheduling for all subjects.
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Schedule
- February 17 – Mathematics
- February 19 – Elective Subjects
- February 21 – Social Science
- February 23 – Elective Subjects
- February 25 – Science
- February 27 – Hindi
- March 2 – English
- March 3 – Additional Subjects
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Schedule
The Class 12 exams will follow an alternating pattern, with minor subjects scheduled before major subjects.
- February 17 – First Minor Subject
- February 18 – First Major Subject
- February 20 – Second Major Subject
- February 24 – Third Major Subject
- February 26 – Fourth Major Subject
- February 28 – Fifth Major Subject
- March 5 – Final Major Subject
- March 6 – Final Minor Subject
CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams 2026
Students appearing for improvement exams will have a second opportunity in May 2026, with results expected by June 30, 2026.
- May 5 – Mathematics
- May 9 – Social Science
- May 13 – Science
- May 18 – English
- Late May – Hindi & Other Language Subjects
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2026
For Class 12 students needing supplementary exams, CBSE has scheduled them for July 15, 2026, with results expected by August 15, 2026.
Key Highlights
- The exams will cover the full syllabus from the current textbooks.
- Major subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Hindi, and English have fixed dates.
- Other language and elective subjects will be scheduled based on student enrollment.
Students are encouraged to start preparing early and stay updated with official CBSE notifications for any changes. The board aims to conduct the exams efficiently while ensuring minimal disruptions.