CBSE 2025 Results Tomorrow? Here's What the Board Says!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially responded to a letter dated May 2, 2025, that is currently circulating widely across social media platforms. The Board has confirmed that the letter is fake and has not been issued by any authorized CBSE official.

The false letter claims to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the year 2025. However, CBSE has categorically denied making any such declaration. At the time of writing, no official date for the announcement of board exam results has been confirmed.

In its clarification, CBSE has urged students, parents, and the general public to remain calm and not fall for unverified information. The Board emphasized that official updates will only be published through its official website cbse.gov.in and verified press releases.

CBSE’s Official Statement Highlights:

The viral letter is not genuine and should be ignored

No official result date has been announced yet for Class 10 or 12

Students and parents are advised to trust only CBSE’s official sources

Circulating false information may lead to misinformation and panic

CBSE also reminded everyone that the spread of such fake news creates unnecessary stress among students and their families, especially during this critical phase. The Board cautioned citizens not to forward or share the contents of the fake letter, as doing so may contribute to further confusion.

This incident highlights the growing misuse of social media to disseminate unverified information. Authorities have called for increased public awareness and digital responsibility.

Until an official notice is released, students are advised to stay focused and rely only on authenticated sources for updates related to CBSE board exam results.