CBSE 2025-26 LOC Submission Guidelines for Class 10 & 12 Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released important instructions for schools regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 first examinations and Class 12 main examinations for the academic year 2025-26.

Key Instructions for Schools:

Schools must ensure that the spellings of students’ names, as well as their mother’s, father’s, or guardian’s names, are accurate and match the school records, including the admission and withdrawal registers.

Date of Birth (DoB) should also be correct as per the school records.

Schools are responsible for verifying that subject combinations are correct and aligned with the prescribed scheme of studies. Special attention should be given to the correct subject codes in the LOC.

Important Subject Codes to Note:

Class 10: Hindi-A (002), Hindi-B (085), Urdu-A (003), Urdu-B (303), Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241)

Hindi-A (002), Hindi-B (085), Urdu-A (003), Urdu-B (303), Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241) Class 12: Hindi Core (302), Hindi Elective (002), English Core (301), English Elective (001), Sanskrit Core (322), Sanskrit Elective (022), Urdu Core (303), Urdu Elective (003), Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics (241)

Schools must also update data simultaneously on the CWSN portal for candidates seeking special facilities.

CBSE Introduces New Measures to Avoid Errors:

Correction Allowed Till Last Date: Schools can correct any wrongly filled data for candidates themselves before the last date of LOC submission.

Data Verification Slip: After final LOC submission, schools can generate a data verification slip for each candidate. Any errors detected at this stage can still be corrected.

CBSE has cautioned that once the correction window closes, no changes in student or parent names, DoB, or subjects will be entertained for the 2025-26 examinations.

Schools are advised to carefully verify all details to ensure smooth processing of the LOC and avoid any last-minute issues for students.