CBSE 10th Class Supplementary Results 2025 Released: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the results of the Class 10 Supplementary/Compartment Examinations 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results on the board’s official website — cbseresults.nic.in.

The supplementary exams for Class 10 were conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2025. Most exams were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while a few were conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025

To view and download the result, students must follow these steps:

Visit the official CBSE portal: cbse.gov.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab, which redirects to cbseresults.nic.in

Select the link for ‘CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025’

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

Submit the details to view your result

Download and print a copy for future reference

This year’s supplementary exams were conducted based on the 2024–25 CBSE board exam syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Update

Earlier, on July 1, CBSE had announced the Class 12 supplementary exam results. Out of 1,43,581 registered students, 1,38,666 appeared for the exam, and 53,201 candidates successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 38.36%.

For more updates on board results and academic announcements, keep visiting the official CBSE website.