CAT 2025 Registration Starts August 1, Exam on November 30 - Full Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, a competitive entrance exam for MBA courses in India. More than 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for CAT, which is an entry point for IIMs and other top business schools.

Important Dates for CAT 2025

Registration Window: Opens on August 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM and closes on September 13, 2025, at 5:00 PM

Admit Card Release: November 5, 2025

Exam Date: November 30, 2025 (Sunday)

Result Announcement: Early January 2026 (Tentative)

Documents Required for CAT 2025 Registration

The documents needed to apply for CAT 2025 are as follows:

Academic Certificates: Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, graduation certificate or mark sheet, and final-year certificate (if applicable)

Category Certificate: SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD certificate (if)

Photograph and Signature: White background passport-size photograph (≤80 KB) and scanned signature (≤80 KB)

Valid Photo ID: Aadhaar card, passport, or other government ID

Work Experience Certificates: Appropriate certificates or documents to validate claims of work experience

How to Apply for CAT 2025 Online

To register for CAT 2025, do the following:

Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Sign up as a new user with basic information such as name, email ID, mobile number, and date of birth

Verify your sign-up through an OTP and obtain login credentials

Complete the application form with personal, educational, and professional details

Choose the desired IIM programs and test cities

Upload mandatory documents and pay the application fee

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page

Post Registration

After registration, the admit cards can be downloaded by candidates from November 5, 2025. CAT 2025 will be held in three batches of slots across cities. A brief window for correction will be opened after registration for making minor changes. Candidates are requested to fill out their application forms much in advance and keep their login details.

