CAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply by September 20

IIM Kozhikode has extended the last date for registering for CAT 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications now have time until September 20, 2025, with the registration link active until 5 PM on the same day. Aspirants are advised to complete their registration before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Earlier, the registration was scheduled to close on September 13, 2025, but the deadline has now been extended, giving candidates additional time to apply. Interested candidates must visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to submit their applications.

Important Dates for CAT 2025:

Registration Start Date: August 1, 2025

Revised Registration Last Date: September 20, 2025

Admit Card Release: November 5, 2025

Exam Date: November 30, 2025

How to Apply for CAT 2025:

Visit the official CAT 2025 websit; iimcat.ac.in

Click on the “CAT 2025 New Registration” link.

Enter all the required personal and academic details.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Pay the application fee online.

Review your application, save it, and click on submit.

Candidates are encouraged to complete the process early to ensure a smooth registration experience.