CA September 2025 Result Date: ICAI to Declare Results in First Week of November

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) would declare the CA September 2025 results in the first week of November, with an expected announcement on November 6. Aspirants who wrote the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations can view their results on the official website, icai.org

To view your CA September 2025 results, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to icai.org

Step 2: Click on the CA Sept Result 2025 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit to see your result

Step 5: Download and save your scorecard for future reference

Exam Details

The exams for CA were conducted on the following dates:

CA Foundation Exams: September 16, 18, 20, and 22

CA Intermediate Exams: September 4-15

CA Final Exams: September 3-14

Passing Criteria

To clear the CA exams, the candidates must satisfy the following requirements:

CA Foundation: Obtain at least 40% in each paper and 55% aggregate

CA Intermediate: Obtain at least 40% in each paper and 50% aggregate

Postponement of Exams

A few exams in Jammu, Punjab, and Kathmandu (Nepal) were postponed due to unexpected events like floods and protests. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for updates and additional guidance.

For the latest news and details about CA September 2025 results, the candidates are requested to keep checking the official website of the ICAI.

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