CA Exams Postponed for May 9–14 Amid India–Pakistan War Tensions

Against the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally postponed the remaining papers of the CA Final, CA Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course (PQC) in International Taxation (INTT–AT) due to be held in May 2025.

The news came on May 8, attributing the decision to security issues in some areas of the country. The move directly impacts thousands of students who were getting ready to sit for Group II exams this week.

Which Exams Are Postponed?

CA Final Group II (initially planned on May 8, 10, 13)

CA Intermediate Group II (planned on May 9, 11, 14)

INTT–AT (International Taxation): A specialized four-hour PQC paper

ICAI has assured that the new dates will be announced "in due course." Students are requested to frequently check the official website, icai.org, for updates.

What Exams Are Still On?

CA Foundation exams will be held according to the current schedule.

CA Final Group I (May 2, 4, 6) and CA Intermediate Group I (May 3, 5, 7) have also been completed already.

Exams on May 15, 17, 19, and 21 for CA Final are not impacted.

Additionally, the exams will go on as planned in nine overseas centres in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, and Kathmandu.

Language Options

Candidates can submit their papers in Hindi or English, except for papers on International Taxation, which are only available in English.

Impact Beyond ICAI

The effect of the India-Pakistan war is also being observed in Jammu and Kashmir, where both Kashmir University and Cluster University have postponed their ongoing exams during this period.