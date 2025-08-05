BSSC CGL 2025 Notification OUT: Registration Begins for 1481 Posts

The Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (CGL 2025) will be used to fill the 1,481 positions for which the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has advertised openings. Beginning on August 18 and ending on September 17, the application process will be open. The commission's official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in, is where qualified applicants can submit their applications.

1064 Assistant Branch Officers, 88 Planning Assistants, 5 Junior Statistical Assistants, 125 Auditor positions, 190 Auditors of Auxiliary Committees, and one Grade C Data Entry Operator position are among the total number of open positions.

Each position has different eligibility requirements, such as educational and technical credentials. To screen applicants, BSSC has stated that it will only administer an objective exam in the event that the commission receives more than 40,000 applications.

Criteria for BSSC CGL 2025 Recruitment

Educational Requirement: Candidates need to be graduates.

Age Requirement: Candidates must be between 21 and 37 on the deadline. However, in accordance with the regulations, candidates from the reserved category will be granted a relaxation of the maximum age restriction.

Five times as many candidates will be shortlisted by BSSC after the preliminary exam as there are spots available for the main exam, for which a separate announcement will be made.

The preliminary test will include questions from the Mental Ability Test (Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability), General Studies, and General Science and Mathematics. There will be 150 questions in the preliminary test, each worth four points. Applicants will have two hours and fifteen minutes to do the assignment. For every wrong response, one mark will be subtracted.

The preliminary exam will be administered in Hindi and English. The English version of the question will be accepted in the event of a disagreement. Each candidate may bring one book to the exam location covering the three subjects. Only NCERT, BSEB, and ICSE board textbooks will be accepted.