BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 OUT Now: How to Check?

The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has officially released the Technician Grade 3 result for 2025, along with the results for the Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant posts. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,156 Technician Grade III vacancies across the state.

Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) held between July 11 and July 22, 2025, can now access their results on the official BSPHCL website.

How to Check Your BSPHCL Result: Step by Step

Visit the official website: bsphcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Provisional Result for Technician Grade III / Correspondence Clerk / Store Assistant”

Enter your application number and password, along with the captcha code

Click Submit

View your scorecard/result on the screen

Verify all personal and exam details such as your name, roll number and exam centre

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Candidates who have qualified will now proceed to the document verification stage, where their eligibility will be confirmed based on educational qualifications and other required criteria. It is advisable for selected candidates to keep all relevant documents, such as educational certificates, identity proof and category certificates (if applicable), ready for the next phase.

The BSPHCL results bring clarity to thousands of applicants who have been eagerly waiting for updates on the recruitment process. Those who have cleared the exam now have a clear path toward securing a position as a Technician Grade III, while others can use this experience to prepare for future opportunities. For the most accurate updates on document verification schedules and further instructions, candidates should regularly check the official BSPHCL website.