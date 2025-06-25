UP Board High School and Inter Exams 2025: Failed Students Marksheets Missing, Complaint Filed with DIOS

The distribution of UP Board marksheets for High School and Intermediate students continued on Tuesday at the Government Inter College. However, many schools reported that the marksheets of failed students were missing from their bundles. School representatives visited the DIOS office to file complaints, but no clear solution was provided.

So far, around 408 schools have received the marksheets. In total, marksheets need to be distributed to about 905 schools in the district. On the first day, around 150 schools collected them, while the number rose to 408 on the second day. Some schools have already started giving out the marksheets to students. However, the absence of marksheets for failed students in many schools has led to confusion and inconvenience.

One school principal, Devendra Kumar, reported the issue of missing marksheets for failed students. Upon checking, the same problem was found in several other schools. The education department has not yet received any complaints about errors in the marksheets themselves.

Officials clarified that schools had been given a chance to correct student names or other records before the results were announced. If any errors are found now, they must be certified by the DIOS before being sent to the board for correction.

District Inspector of Schools, Chandrashekhar, stated that the distribution is progressing smoothly and no major issues have been reported so far.