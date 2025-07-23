UP Board 10th, 12th Time Table 2026: Download PDF at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the academic calendar for the 2025-26 session, which offers important information for students appearing for the 2026 UP Board examinations. The calendar indicates that the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in February 2026. The following is a closer examination of the important dates and timetable:

UPMSP Academic Calendar 2025-26: Key Dates

Beginner of Academic Session: April 1, 2025

Monthly Tests:

Second week of May 2025 (MCQs based on monthly syllabus)

Last week of July 2025 (Descriptive questions based on monthly syllabus)

Last week of November 2025 (MCQs based on monthly syllabus)

Last week of December 2025 (Descriptive questions based on monthly syllabus)

Half-Yearly Evaluations:

Practical Exams: September last week 2025

Written Examination: Second and third weeks of October 2025 (according to syllabus till September)

Uploading of Half-Yearly Exam Marks on Website: First week of November 2025

Pre-Board Exams:

Pre-Board Practical Exams for Class 12: Second week of January 2026

Pre-Board Written Exams for Classes 10 and 12: Third week of January 2026

Annual Exams:

Annual Exams of Classes 9 and 11: Third week of January 2026

Evaluation of Answer Sheets and Posting Marks on Website: By second week of February 2026

Board Exams 2026:

Practical Exams: January 21 to February 5, 2026

Board Examinations: February 2026

Registration and Significant Deadlines

The UP Board exam registration process is already ongoing for Classes 10 and 12 students, with the deadline falling on August 5, 2025. Students can go to the official website, upsmp.edu.in, to download the academic calendar and other significant guidelines.

Preparation and Planning

With the exam schedule and academic calendar set in motion, students are able to schedule their preparation and study plan accordingly. The board has also placed priority on co-curricular activities as well as monthly tests to determine student progress throughout the academic year.

By adhering to the academic calendar and keeping themselves updated with the latest news, students are able to have a hassle-free and successful academic year.

