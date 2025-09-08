Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Application Begins Today, September 8: Check Exam Dates and Full Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the online application process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Candidates who want to become teachers in secondary and higher secondary government schools in Bihar can now apply at secondary.biharboardonline. The application window is open from September 8 to September 16, 2025.

Lifetime Validity for STET Certificate

This year, candidates who qualify will receive a lifetime valid certificate, making them eligible to apply for the upcoming BPSC TRE-4 teacher recruitment drive in December 2025.

Exam Dates and Results

The STET 2025 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from October 4 to October 25, 2025. Results are expected on November 1, 2025, giving candidates enough time to apply for TRE-4.

Age Limit

The maximum age to apply is 37 years. However, women, as well as candidates from BC and MBC categories, get a 3-year relaxation.

Exam Structure

The exam has two papers:

Paper 1 (Secondary level): For subjects like Hindi, Urdu, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Physical Education, Music, Dance, Fine Arts, and Special Education.

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary level): For subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science, Computer Science, Agriculture, and others.

Each paper will have 150 questions — 100 from the chosen subject and 50 from teaching aptitude. The exam will last 2.5 hours.

How to Apply

Visit secondary.biharboardonline

Click on the STET 2025 application link

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number

Log in and fill out the form with personal and educational details

Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit

Save/print the submitted form for future use

Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid last-minute technical issues.