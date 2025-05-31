Bihar BPSC Prelims 2025 Registration for 1250 posts: Apply Between June 2 to June 30

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 71st Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) to fill 1250 government jobs in various departments across Bihar.

Key Dates:

Registration Starts: June 2, 2025

Registration Ends: June 30, 2025

Apply on: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Who Can Apply:

Must have a graduation degree in any subject

Minimum age: 21 years

Age Limits by Category:

General (Men): Up to 37 years

General (Women), OBC, EWS: Up to 40 years

SC/ST: Up to 42 years

Fees:

Biometric charge (for everyone): ₹200

General/OBC/EWS: ₹600

SC/ST/Female Candidates: ₹150

How to Apply:

Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on “BPSC 71st CCE”

Register and get your login details

Fill in the form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and save the receipt

Important:

Make sure to read the official notification carefully before applying. This is a great chance for graduates looking for government jobs in Bihar.