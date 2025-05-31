Bihar BPSC Prelims 2025 Registration for 1250 posts: Apply Between June 2 to June 30
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 71st Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) to fill 1250 government jobs in various departments across Bihar.
Key Dates:
Registration Starts: June 2, 2025
Registration Ends: June 30, 2025
Apply on: bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Who Can Apply:
Must have a graduation degree in any subject
Minimum age: 21 years
Age Limits by Category:
General (Men): Up to 37 years
General (Women), OBC, EWS: Up to 40 years
SC/ST: Up to 42 years
Fees:
Biometric charge (for everyone): ₹200
General/OBC/EWS: ₹600
SC/ST/Female Candidates: ₹150
How to Apply:
Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Click on “BPSC 71st CCE”
Register and get your login details
Fill in the form, upload documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and save the receipt
Important:
Make sure to read the official notification carefully before applying. This is a great chance for graduates looking for government jobs in Bihar.